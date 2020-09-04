Green Bay Packers Reportedly Working Out Former Second-Round WR

Ahead of the final roster cuts coming this weekend, the Green Bay Packers are still looking for a few wide receivers to add to their ranks. To that end, they’re eyeing a former second-round wide receiver who recently hit the open market.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Packers are working out former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Devin Smith. A former second-round pick by the New York Jets in 2015, injuries nearly destroyed his career in his first two seasons.

Smith appeared in just 14 games in his first two seasons, making 10 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown in that span. But after suffering a torn ACL in 2017, he didn’t play that year and was cut before the 2018 season.

Smith spent the 2018 season out of the league before the Dallas Cowboys took a flyer on him in 2019. He made his triumphant return to the field in Week 2 against Washington, catching three passes for 74 yards including a 51-yard touchdown – his first since 2015.

Devin Smith ended up playing just four games for the Cowboys, and finished the campaign with five receptions for 113 yards and the aforementioned touchdown.

He’s had a rough time in the NFL to be sure. Smith has been a far cry from the deep threat at Ohio State who had 121 receptions for 2,503 yards and 30 touchdowns in four seasons for the Buckeyes.

But if Smith can just stay healthy enough to make an impression on the Packers, he might just have a shot.

Green Bay is actively looking for receivers to add to the fold after largely sitting on their hands at the position this offseason.

Will Devin Smith get signed by the Green Bay Packers when all is said and done?