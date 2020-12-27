Look: Packers Reveal Current Weather At Lambeau Field

As the NFL season eyes the end of the calendar year, each match-up grows more and more important. In the Week 16 Sunday night game, the Green Bay Packers (11-3) and Tennessee Titans (10-4) will square off as two of the league’s best. But when they do, they might have to deal with another variable.

That’s right folks, snow football might be on later today.

The Packers Twitter account shared a video on Sunday afternoon of snow coating Lambeau Field ahead of tonight’s game between Green Bay and Tennessee. Kick off is scheduled for just after 8 p.m. ET. At this point, the weather doesn’t look like it will slow down and it’s very possible that snow will be falling by the time the game gets under way.

Looks like Green Bay and Tennessee better bring their boots tonight.

The match-up between the two 10-win teams gets even more intersting when thinking about how the two clubs will have to adapt.

The Packers come into Sunday’s game as the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur haven’t looked their best at times this season, but when Green Bay is on, it’s hard to keep up. In what’s sure to be a run-heavy game, the Packers will likely rely on star running back Aaron Jones. The fourth-year ballcarrier has 10 total touchdowns and and 1,266 yards from scrimmage in 2020.

When it comes to run games, few teams have a better one than the Titans. Derrick Henry is having the best season of his career and should be ready for a big Sunday. Through 14 games this year, the Tennessee star has 1,679 yards on the ground and 15 rushing touchdowns.

Fans should prepare for lots of carries and snow angels when the Packers and Titans play on Sunday night. The game will be on NBC at 8:20 p.m. ET.