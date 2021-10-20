Packers Reportedly Expected To Sign Former Texans Star

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly set to add a recently-released pass rusher as they continue to try and build a Super Bowl-caliber roster.

Green Bay will add former Houston Texans defensive end Whitney Mercilus, according to NFL writer Aaron Wilson. Mercilus was released by the Texans this week after nine-plus years with the organization.

In six games with Houston this season, Mercilus made 12 tackles and recorded three sacks. For his career with the Texans, he compiled 57 sacks in 134 games.

Former Texans DE Whitney Mercilus expected to join the Green Bay Packers, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 20, 2021

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the 31-year-old Mercilus turned down more money from other teams to sign with the Packers.

Pass rusher Whitney Mercilus is signing with the Green Bay Packers, per source. Former Texan turning down more money elsewhere to join Green Bay’s defense. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 20, 2021

The Packers are tied for ninth in the league with 14 sacks on the season. Mercilus’ presence should help them deal with the continued absence of star outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith due to injury.

While Smith has only played in one game this year, the Packers have received strong play from linebackers Preston Smith, Krys Barnes, Rashan Gary and D’Vondre Campbell.

Up front, veteran defensive lineman Kenny Clark leads the team in sacks with three while also ranking third in tackles with 26.