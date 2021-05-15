Green Bay Packers Just Signed Another Quarterback

The Green Bay Packers must prepare for the possibility Aaron Rodgers doesn’t suit up in the green and yellow this upcoming season. How? By adding more quarterback depth. They did just that on Saturday.

The Packers added another quarterback to the roster today. Green Bay has signed Kurt Benkert, the former Virginia quarterback announced via Twitter.

“The best advice I can give anyone is to believe in yourself,” Benkert said. “@packers I’m so thankful.”

Benkert joins a quarterback unit which already features Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love and newly-signed Blake Bortles. Former Ole Miss star Chad Kelly is also in minicamp with the team, along with Benkert. Take a look.

The Packers and their fans would love to know what Aaron Rodgers plans to do with his future. Unfortunately, it may take a while before any decisions are made.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters on Friday there’s “nothing new to update” regarding the Rodgers situation. It appears they’ll be moving forward with Jordan Love, Blake Bortles and Kurt Benkert, in the meantime.

Green Bay’s addition of Bortles could be a security blanket in the scenario Rodgers doesn’t play this upcoming season. LaFleur could opt to start Bortles at the beginning of the season rather than throwing Love right into the fire. Of course, it’s just speculation at this point.

This has already been one of the wilder off-seasons in Green Bay Packers history. Rodgers could, of course, put it all to an end if he chose to remain with the Packers.

