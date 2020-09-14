Green Bay Packers Starting OL Suffers Season-Ending Injury

The Green Bay Packers won their season opener yesterday, but lost a starting offensive lineman in the process.

Veteran right guard Lane Taylor suffered a season-ending knee injury during Sunday’s victory over the Minnesota Vikings. He will need surgery, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

This is the second straight year Taylor has been felled by an early season ailment. Last season, he suffered a biceps injury which ended his 2019 campaign after only two games.

Now, one year later, he’s done for the season after one.

From 2016-18, Taylor started 45 of a possible 48 regular season games for the Packers at left guard. He made the move to right guard this year after the emergence of 2019 draft pick Elgton Jenkins on the left side. Jenkins started yesterday for the Packers at right tackle.

With Taylor out of commission, rookie Jon Runyan may be pressed into action. He made his debut in the second half yesterday with Green Bay short-handed in the trenches.

The Packers play again on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.