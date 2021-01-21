Ted Thompson, the former general manager of the Green Bay Packers who drafted Aaron Rodgers and built the 2010-11 Super Bowl-winning team, has died. He was just 68 years old.

Thompson joined the Packers front office in 1992, less than a decade after his decade-long career as a linebacker for the Houston Oilers. He served as director of pro personnel for the team when it won Super Bowl XXXI at the end of the 1996-97 season. After leaving the franchise with Super Bowl-winning coach Mike Holmgren to become vice president of football operations in 2000, he returned to Green Bay as general manager in 2005.

That first season, he made the bold move of drafting Rodgers, despite the presence of legendary quarterback Brett Favre. That move ultimately paid off, as Green Bay was able to transition from one future Hall of Famer to another. After sitting on the bench for his first three seasons, Rodgers became the Packers’ start in 2008, and quickly developed into one of the best players in the sport.

Thompson’s dedication to drafting the best player available and steadily building the roster through successful, deep drafts has served Green Bay well over the years, and has remained a cornerstone strategy after his resignation as GM following the 2017 season. Many compared the 2020 selection of Jordan Love in the first round to the Aaron Rodgers pick in 2005. Time will tell if it will pay off the same way, but in any event, Ted Thompson’s influence clearly remains with current GM Brian Gutenkunst and the rest of the front office. In 2018, Thompson stepped into an advisory role with the franchise, which he held until his unexpected passing on Wednesday night.

Very sad news. Just heard from two sources that former #Packers GM Ted Thompson died last night. He had just turned 68 on Jan. 17.

Current Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed the news today. “His impact is still felt to this day when you look at our roster,” he said. “I just know how important he was to many people in this building.”

Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that former GM Ted Thompson has died. "His impact is still felt to this day when you look at our roster … I just know how important he was to many people in this building."

In 2019, after Ted Thompson’s induction into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame, Aaron Rodgers shared a pretty touching tribute to the former general manager.

“Ted Thompson, congratulations on your induction in the Packers Hall of Fame. I remember the first time I met you was April 24, 2005 the day after you took me with the 24th pick in the 2005 NFL Draft. A day that will always be special to me. In 2008 during the changeover you stood by me, you backed me as your starting quarterback and I’ll never forget the loyalty… “You were the architect of our incredible run, winning the Super Bowl, 19 games in a row. The roster you put together year after year with Mike leading us and you pulling the strings behind the scenes… it was an incredible time to be a Packer… and I’m always going to be grateful for the time that I got to spend with you and for the fact that you took a chance on a young kid from California when you didn’t really need a quarterback. So Ted thank you for your vision, thank you for believing in me year after year and thank you for representing the Green Bay Packers so well. Congratulations. See you down the road.”

Aaron Rodgers' full tribute to Ted Thompson included: "I'm always going to be grateful for the time that I got to spend with you… and for the fact that you took a chance on a young kid from California when you didn't really need a quarterback."

Ted Thompson and S Mike Reinfeldt became best friends when they played for the Oilers. Mike recommended Ted to Packers GM Ron Wolf for an entry-level scouting job. Ted was a Houston businessman at the time. He thought he'd give it a try for one year. The rest is Packers' history. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) January 21, 2021

Notable Ted Thompson draft picks: Aaron Rodgers (his first ever)

Nick Collins

Greg Jennings

James Jones

Mason Crosby

Jordy Nelson

Josh Sitton

Clay Matthews

T.J. Lang

Bryan Bulaga

Randall Cobb

David Bakhtiari

Davante Adams

Corey Linsley

Kenny Clark

Aaron Jones — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 21, 2021

As of now, a cause of death for Ted Thompson hasn’t been disclosed. We’ll have more as it comes out, but our thoughts go out to the Thompson family, and everyone within the Green Bay Packers community that has been affected by this sad news.

