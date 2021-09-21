Green Bay Packers Tight End Reportedly Being Released

Less than 24 hours after beating the Lions on Monday Night Football, the Green Bay Packers have reportedly released a tight end.

Per NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Packers have released tight end Jace Sternberger.

Sternberger’s two-week suspension was just lifted. That left the Packers with a decision to make. They could either cut him or sign him and cut another player to make room on the 53-man roster.

The organization went with the former. Green Bay waived Sternberger on Tuesday afternoon.

The #Packers are waiving TE Jace Sternberger, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 21, 2021

The Packers took Sternberger with the 75th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Up to this point, he hasn’t lived up to expectations. Sternberger played in 18 games the past two years and caught 12 passes for 114 yards and one touchdown during that span.

Sternberger will now have an opportunity to be claimed on waivers. Given his potential, it’s unlikely he ends up a free agent. It’ll be interesting to see where he lands.

The Packers, meanwhile, got back on the right track Monday night with a 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a strong performance. He completed 22 of his 27 pass attempts for 255 yards and four scores.

We’ll learn a lot more about Green Bay this coming Sunday when the 49ers host the Packers. San Francisco is 2-0 on the year and has yet to play at home.

The Packers play the 49ers this Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday Night Football.