On Thursday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers received some tough news about one of the team’s receiving options.

The NFL hit tight end Jace Sternberger with a two-game suspension for the upcoming 2021 season. According to a report from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Sternberger violated the league’s substance-abuse policy.

“The NFL has suspended without pay Packers TE Jace Sternberger for the first two games of the 2021 season for violating the substance-abuse policy,” Pelissero reported.

Green Bay selected Sternberger in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft after a solid collegiate career at Texas A&M. The former Aggies standout unfortunately suffered an injury that saw him miss most of his rookie season.

He appeared in just six games as a rookie and failed to bring in his only target during the regular season. He caught his first NFL touchdown during the NFC title game against San Francisco.

During the 2020 season, Sternberger hauled in 12 receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown.

He will be eligible to return to the Packers’ active roster on Tuesday, Sept. 21, following Week 2 vs. Detroit.