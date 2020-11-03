Packers Reportedly Not In Agreement On Wide Receiver Trade

The Green Bay Packers have needed another good wide receiver to pair with Davante Adams for years now. Houston Texans receiver Will Fuller has been at the center of rumors as we approach today’s NFL Trade Deadline.

On paper, Fuller would be an ideal fit in the Packers offense. He is a dangerous deep threat that can help take the top off of a defense that currently keys in on Adams, even as it struggles to defend him. Right now, the Packers have been leaning on former low draft picks and undrafted players like Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as their second receiver. The team surprised just about everyone by not going with a wide receiver in the first round in an NFL Draft loaded with them. The team, instead, went with quarterback Jordan Love.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Packers are eyeing Fuller as a trade target. It would reportedly take a high pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Green Bay Packers tend to be pretty conservative when it comes to making big additions, whether by trade or free agency. Many around the franchise would welcome that kind of a splash move though.

We’re just under two hours until the NFL trade deadline. According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, there is “disagreement in Green Bay at the highest levels of the organization” about whether adding a player like Fuller is worth it.

I’m told the Green Bay Packers have discussed trading for Texans' receiver Will Fuller. However, there's been a disagreement in Green Bay at the highest levels of the organization over whether or not adding an elite receiver in the short term would be worth the spend. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 3, 2020

Among those who would likely welcome the move is quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He admits that he wanted a receiver in the NFL Draft. Adding a productive player like Fuller down the home stretch would likely help.

When asked if the team should add a receiver after the team’s upset loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Rodgers said “That’s not a bad question but that’s one I can’t answer,” a pretty telling response.

Will Fuller, whose biggest issue has been durability, has played in all seven games for the struggling Houston Texans this year. Stepping into a bigger role after the trade of DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, he has 31 catches for 490 yards and five touchdowns. He’s scored in five straight games for the Texans.

[Dianna Russini]