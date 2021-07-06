Whether or not Aaron Rodgers makes his way to Green Bay Packers training camp this summer, all eyes will be on the team. The Packers are opening up 13 of their training camp sessions to the public.

Green Bay opens training camp on Wednesday, July 28. That will be public, and is set to take place at the Packers’ practice facility. That is a bit of a change for the franchise, from the normal training camp procedure.

The Packers historically travel to St. Norbert College in De Pere, Wis. for training camp. Last year, they elected to stay home due to complications with COVID-19. This year, they’re doing the same.

Saturday, Aug. 7 will be the only day away from the practice facility. The team hosts family night that day, which will take place at Lambeau Field.

Packers announce notable training camp dates: pic.twitter.com/6h2txAjskJ — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) July 6, 2021

On Aug. 18-19, the team will welcome the New York Jets to Green Bay for two days of joint practices. Those will also be open to fans. Two days later, the two sides will face off at Lambeau for their second preseason games.

The Packers host the Houston Texans on Aug. 14, and travel to the Buffalo Bills on Aug. 28 to wrap up the preseason.

Fans will have ample opportunity to see Rodgers prepare to defend his MVP crown, if he elects to end his holdout, or to see what the young Jordan Love brings to the table. There’ll be plenty of attention paid to the goings on with the Green Bay Packers this summer.

