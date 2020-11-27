Mike Greenberg Crushes Packers After Will Fuller’s Huge Thanksgiving Game

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller was one of the stars of the NFL’s Thanksgiving games, catching six passes for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a big win over the Houston Texans. A few weeks ago, it looked like he might become a Green Bay Packers player for the stretch run, but it didn’t materialize.

Fuller has dealt with numerous injuries during his NFL career, missing 22 games over his first four seasons. When healthy, though, he is a potential game breaker at wide receiver. So far this year, he’s really stepped up in the absence of DeAndre Hopkins, who was traded to the Arizona Cardinals during the offseason.

Fuller has posted career highs already this year, with 53 catches for 879 yards and eight touchdowns. A few weeks ago, ahead of the trade deadline, there were heavy rumors about him potentially being sent to the Green Bay Packers, who are very light at receiver behind Davante Adams. He and Fuller would’ve been pretty perfect complimentary pieces.

The Packers didn’t pull the trigger. It was reported that the Texans wanted a second-round pick for Fuller, a big asking price, especially for a player that hits free agency at season’s end. Still, he might’ve put the Packers offense over the top. ESPN’s Mike Greenberg thinks that yesterday proves that the Packers messed up not adding him, and said that the team doesn’t deserve to win as a result.

Say it again – if the #Packers could’ve had Will Fuller for a second round pick and chose not to they don’t deserve to win. #Texans — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) November 26, 2020

It’s a pretty harsh takeaway, especially in response to one game. While wide receiver has been a need for the team for a while now, giving away a second-rounder for a guy who may walk in the offseason would’ve been a very aggressive move, and an uncharacteristic one for the Packers franchise.

The team has looked good offensively when guys like Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are healthy and step up with big performances. Still, having a talent like Fuller to take the top off the defense would’ve been very exciting for Aaron Rodgers, I’m sure.

