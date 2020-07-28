Green Bay Packers WR Opts Out Of NFL Season

Earlier this offseason, the Green Bay Packers signed another weapon for star quarterback Aaron Rodgers to throw the ball to.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like that player will be on the field in 2020. Green Bay inked veteran wide receiver Devin Funchess to a one-year contract back in March.

Funchess agreed to a one-year, $2.5 million deal that includes “another $3.75M in available in incentives,” according to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero. However, the former Carolina Panthers wide receiver won’t suit up this season.

In a post on social media, Funchess announced his decision to opt out of the 2020 season. He becomes the latest in a growing list of players who decided it’s not worth the extra paycheck to play this year.

The Carolina Panthers drafted Funchess in the second round of the 2015 NFL draft after a standout career at Michigan.

He eventually broke out during the 2017 season when he racked up 63 receptions for 840 yards and eight touchdowns. After a down year in 2018, Funchess tried to re-start his career with the Indianapolis Colts.

He suffered through numerous injuries and only saw the field in one game for the Colts during the 2019 season.

Once again, he looked for a clean start, signing with Green Bay earlier this offseason. The Packers will have to rely on Davante Adams and a crop of wide receivers with little playing experience.

Aaron Rodgers could use some help.