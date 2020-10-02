Green Bay Packers WR ‘Out Indefinitely’ After Undergoing Surgery

Allen Lazard had a coming out party for the Green Bay Packers with an impressive performance against the Saints last Sunday. The party has quickly come to an end.

The Packers’ youngster will miss some time after undergoing a surprise surgery this week. Lazard missed Thursday’s practice for an unknown reason.

Later today, he was listed as having a core injury on Green Bay’s injury report. We have now learned from ESPN’s Adam Schefter Lazard underwent core muscle surgery this week.

It’s unclear how much time Lazard will miss as he recovers from his core injury and surgery. For now, he’s listed as “out indefinitely.”

Just this past Sunday, Lazard was massive in Davante Adams’ absence, catching six passes for 146 yards against the Saints. He’ll have plenty to build on once he returns for the Packers down the road.

As for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, they’ll have to move on without him when they face the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football next week. There’s no doubt Green Bay could use Davante Adams now more than ever.

Adams was limited at practice last week and missed Sunday’s game against the Saints. Fortunately, he was a participant in the Packers’ Thursday practice. But it’s still unclear if he’ll play next Monday.

Just as the Packers offense was humming along, one of their top receivers – Allen Lazard – will miss significant time. But if Adams can return soon, Green Bay should be able to manage.