Green Bay Packers WR Placed On Injured Reserve

The Green Bay Packers are already short-handed in their receiver unit. The latest injury news isn’t what Packers fans need to hear.

The Packers placed Equanimeous St. Brown on injured reserve on Saturday, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. St. Brown is currently dealing with an undisclosed knee injury. He missed Green Bay’s latest practice as a result of the injury.

St. Brown has yet to make much of an impact for the Packers. He didn’t play a snap for Green Bay last week after missing all of last year. But he adds valuable depth the Packers’ receiver unit should anything happen.

The latest injury news shouldn’t impact much of what the Packers look to do on Sunday. But if any of Green Bay’s additional receivers get hurt on Sunday or in coming weeks, depth could be a major issue.

The #Packers have placed WR Equanimeous St. Brown on Injured Reserve, per the wire. He missed practice with a knee injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 19, 2020

It’s an intriguing season in Green Bay. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is looking to prove he’s still the man after the organization drafted Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Interestingly enough, the team is just one season removed from reaching the NFC Championship Game before falling to the San Francisco 49ers last year. Despite a great year, there’s still plenty of criticism revolving Rodgers and the Packers.

Green Bay will look to continue to silence its doubters and move to 2-0 this Sunday against the Detroit Lions.