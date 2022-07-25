Green Bay Police Reviewing Incident With Packers Star

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 21: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers hands the balls off to A.J. Dillon #28 during the game against the Minnesota Vikings in the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Green Bay police are reportedly looking into the incident involving an officer and Packers running back A.J. Dillon during a recent soccer match at Lambeau Field.

According to TMZ Sports, the Green Bay Police Department is beginning an internal review of the matter. The incident occurred at Saturday's exhibition contest between Manchester United and FC Bayern Munich.

During a weather delay, Dillon was invited onto the field by security guards, but a police officer nearby apparently missed the message. He could be seen shoving the third-year running back, with one fan expressing his disapproval with the cop's actions by throwing a beer at him.

"It is clear that there was a miscommunication between the Officer and Mr. Dillon," the Green Bay Police Department told TMZ Sports in a statement.

Despite the physical nature of the encounter, Dillon eventually had the opportunity to do the "Lambeau Leap" into the stands and later said he was not angry at the officer.

"Just miscommunication between parties," Dillon wrote on Twitter yesterday. "The @GBPolice are great people and I’m glad we have them down there for our games to keep us safe. Standing there in the pouring rain with all those people it’s hard to know what’s going on with just one. All good."

The Green Bay PD said it "appreciates the perspective and supportive words from Mr. Dillon."