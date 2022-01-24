Greg Jennings Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Postgame Comments

Aaron Rodgers is set to likely be the top story of the offseason around the NFL.

It’s unknown if he’s going to be back with the Packers next season after yet another season where he came up short. He hasn’t been back to a Super Bowl since 2011 when the Packers defeated the Steelers, 31-25.

Rodgers struggled a bit against the 49ers’ defense on Saturday night in the 13-10 loss. He finished with 225 yards passing with no touchdowns or interceptions.

It was only the third game all season that he didn’t have a passing touchdown.

On Monday afternoon, one of his former teammates Greg Jennings went onto The Herd with Colin Cowherd to discuss Rodgers’ comment about not wanting to be part of a rebuild. Jennings knew exactly what Rodgers meant when he said it.

“Well, I didn’t make too much of it,” Jennings said. “I get what he’s talking about and he’s specifically looking at his side of the ball, but defensively, they’re not close to being in a rebuild. Offensively could they lose some pieces? Yeah, but he’s making this statement because he understands this is what I want back. He’s basically telling the Packers that these are a few pieces he needs to have before he makes a decision.”

What does @GregJennings make of rebuild comments from Aaron Rodgers? "He's basically telling the Packers that these are a few pieces he needs to have before he makes a decision." pic.twitter.com/LWn2pBoj0F — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 24, 2022

If Rodgers doesn’t know back to the Packers, there will be no shortage of teams lining up to get him, including the Broncos and perhaps the Steelers.

It also would mean that Jordan Love would be in line to start for 2022.