Like most sports fans in the state of Wisconsin, Aaron Rodgers is mourning the Milwaukee Bucks’ Conference Semifinals loss to the Miami Heat.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Rodgers lamented that the series was played on neutral ground. He declared that the Bucks would have performed better if they could have played at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

“There’s no way those series go the way they went if we were at Fiserv,” Rodgers said. He’s got a bit of a point there. The Bucks were 30-5 at home and 26-12 on the road before the nationwide lockdown.

Their home field advantage has played a big role in the playoffs too. The Bucks are 9-2 at home in the postseason since the 2018 playoffs.

Aaron Rodgers on the Bucks season: “There’s no way those series go the way they went if we were at Fiserv.” — Scott Grodsky (@ScottGrodsky) September 9, 2020

Aaron Rodgers’ stance is pretty widely held by other Bucks and Packers fans. On social media, there’s widespread agreement with him. Of course, Heat fans would disagree.

The Bucks were blitzed to start the Eastern Conference Semifinals as the Heat raced out to a 3-0 series lead. MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn’t able to carry the team on his back this time as he dealt with injuries throughout.

Despite missing Giannis for most of Game 4 with an ankle injury, the Bucks held on to avoid a series sweep. But with no Giannis for Game 5, Miami cruised to a 103-94 win.

Now Rodgers and the rest of the Bucks fan base will have to wait with baited breath to see if Giannis sticks around for another go next season.