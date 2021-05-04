Report: Here’s The Date To Watch For Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers don’t want to trade Aaron Rodgers at all this year, but the front office might have no choice but to give in to his demands.

If the Packers do change their stance and start fielding calls for Rodgers, an actual deal won’t be in place this month. ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky revealed when a trade could materialize during an appearance on Get Up.

“They said they weren’t going to trade him. But here’s a key date when they might trade him, and that’s after June 1,” Demovsky said.

Green Bay would be wise to wait until after June 1 to trade Rodgers due to financial reasons.

“They might trade him then, and the reason — because that’s when the salary cap hit will be less for them if they move on. Right now, if they traded him — and there’s no point in trading him now, because they could’ve done it before the draft and gotten immediate help — they would’ve saved only $5 million on their salary cap. If they do it after June 1, they pick up $25 million on their cap right away.”

"The Denver Broncos continue to be the team I hear that are going to be the most interested [in Aaron Rodgers], and are going to put the most in front of the Green Bay Packers to try to make this trade go down." —@diannaESPN 😶 pic.twitter.com/7FmUDtXkLn — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 4, 2021

This storyline involving Rodgers and the Packers won’t be going away anytime soon.

As for where Rodgers may land if he’s traded, ESPN’s Dianna Russini believes the Denver Broncos are the current favorites for the three-time MVP.