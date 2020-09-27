The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Here’s The Latest On Packers Wide Receiver Davante Adams

Davante Adams catching a pass.GREEN BAY, WI - OCTOBER 15: Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Greg Mabin #26 of the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at Lambeau Field on October 15, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers are at least holding out some hope that wide receiver Davante Adams will be able to play against the New Orleans Saints tonight.

Adams will reportedly work out pregame and test his ailing hamstring. He’s officially listed as doubtful, though the team has not ruled him out yet.

Through two games this season, Adams has caught 17 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns. He actually missed four games due to injury in 2019, so Green Bay has experience playing without the seven-year vet.

Green Bay is 2-0 heading into tonight, with a game against the Atlanta Falcons coming up in Week 4 and a bye in Week 5. We wouldn’t expect them to rush Adams back to the field too quickly and risk aggravating his injury.

The Packers and Saints will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET tonight from the Superdome in New Orleans.

NBC will broadcast the action.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.