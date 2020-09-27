Here’s The Latest On Packers Wide Receiver Davante Adams

The Green Bay Packers are at least holding out some hope that wide receiver Davante Adams will be able to play against the New Orleans Saints tonight.

Adams will reportedly work out pregame and test his ailing hamstring. He’s officially listed as doubtful, though the team has not ruled him out yet.

Through two games this season, Adams has caught 17 passes for 192 yards and two touchdowns. He actually missed four games due to injury in 2019, so Green Bay has experience playing without the seven-year vet.

Packers will give WR Davante Adams up until game time Sunday night to try to recover from his hamstring injury and prove he can play against the Saints, per source. Adams remains doubtful, but the Packers are not giving up all hope yet and plan to test him pregame. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 27, 2020

Green Bay is 2-0 heading into tonight, with a game against the Atlanta Falcons coming up in Week 4 and a bye in Week 5. We wouldn’t expect them to rush Adams back to the field too quickly and risk aggravating his injury.

The Packers and Saints will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET tonight from the Superdome in New Orleans.

NBC will broadcast the action.