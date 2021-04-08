Report: How Danica Patrick Dealt With Aaron Rodgers’ Family Drama

Before he met Shailene Woodley and built his relationship with her, Aaron Rodgers was spending most of his time off the field with Danica Patrick. They began dating in January of 2018 and didn’t go their separate ways until July of 2020.

Although the relationship between Rodgers and Patrick is officially over, Us Weekly did have some interesting news to share on them earlier this week.

According to Us Weekly, Patrick tried to heal Rodgers’ “strained relationship” with his family.

“She was working on bringing everyone back together, and at one point, they were on speaking terms again,” Us Weekly reported. “Now, who knows what’s going on.”

Apparently all the family drama took a toll on Patrick, who reportedly found it tough to be in a relationship with Rodgers because he’s not on great terms with his family.

It’s still unclear what led to Aaron’s fractured relationship with Jordan, his younger brother. All we really know is that this rift has been going on for a few years now.

Relationships can obviously change in the future, but Us Weekly believes Rodgers is currently contemplating which family members he’d be willing to invite to his future wedding. That isn’t a great sign at all.

Patrick, meanwhile, isn’t in a rush to find a new partner. She’s reportedly “enjoying life” at the moment.