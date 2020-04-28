How Many TDs Aaron Rodgers Has Thrown To 1st-Round Picks

Over the weekend, the NFL completed its first ever virtual draft – which resulted in a historic number of viewers tuning in.

In the weeks leading up to the draft, this class was heralded as one of the best ever for the wide receiver position. Everyone watching from home knew this, and expected teams to act accordingly.

However, when the 2020 NFL draft was over, one team in particular failed to address the wide receiver position. The Green Bay Packers did not draft a wide receiver, instead choosing to move up in the first round to take quarterback Jordan Love.

The selection raised quite a few eyebrows around the league. Fans and analysts alike wondered what the pick meant for Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team.

After a few days to process the draft, a stat emerged showing the number of touchdowns Aaron Rodgers has thrown to a first-round receiver: one.

That’s it, just one.

The graphic shows just how much the Packers haven’t invested in the position while Rodgers has been the quarterback.

Of course, Green Bay hit on second-round wide receivers like Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams.

However, the point still stands; Green Bay has not helped its star quarterback enough.