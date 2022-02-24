Report: How Much Aaron Rodgers Wants Per Season

It feels like the entire NFL is waiting for Aaron Rodgers to announce his plans for the 2022 season. A decision hasn’t been made yet, but ESPN’s Dianna Russini does have an update on the reigning MVP’s contract demands.

On the latest episode of “The Rich Eisen Show,” Russini said that Rodgers is hoping to make $50 million per year.

“From the conversations I’ve had with a lot of people in the league, he wants to be the highest-paid player in the NFL by a wide margin,” Russini said. “So we’re talking about $50 million a year. We know the cap situation the Green Bay Packers are in. We know Davante Adams needs to get paid. So there’s a lot on the table.”

Rodgers certainly deserves to be in the conversation for highest-paid player in the NFL. On the other hand, $50 million is a steep price to pay for a 38-year-old quarterback.

Rodgers had yet another dominant season with the Packers. In 16 games, the future Hall of Famer had 4,115 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

Earlier this Thursday, Russini announced that Rodgers will inform the Packers of his decision soon.

Multiple teams reportedly have trade offers ready in the event that Rodgers wants out of Green Bay.