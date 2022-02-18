How Much The Packers Have Raised With Latest Stock Sale

The Green Bay Packers stock sale is entering its final week and there have been a ton of shares that have been sold.

Per Aaron Nagler, close to 200,000 shares have been sold, which has raised more than $64.5M.

These funds will likely be used to keep the Packers in Green Bay for the long haul and for potential upgrades at Lambeau Field.

Heck, maybe there’s a chance both Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams could come back next season now.

Some of the fans just want the chance to feel like part-owners of the team, even though Mark Murphy is the essential owner.

Green Bay is hoping to run it back next season and has made it known to Rodgers that it’ll do whatever it takes. Rodgers still hasn’t made a decision yet, but it sounds like his relationship with the team is in a better place right now.

He won the NFL’s MVP award for the second straight season after finishing with 37 touchdowns and only four interceptions on 4,115 yards passing.

This promises to be a chaotic offseason in Green Bay, and the team might just be getting started with shares being sold.