The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Howard Stern Reacts To The Latest Aaron Rodgers News

Aaron Rodgers against the Saints on Sunday.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers hands the ball off during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at TIAA Bank Field on September 12, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Legendary radio host Howard Stern has once again taken aim at Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on his show.

Two weeks ago, Stern said he’d kick Rodgers out of the NFL for not being forthcoming about his COVID-19 vaccination status. During his SiriusXM radio show on Monday, Stern lit into Rodgers again.

“This f–king Aaron Rodgers he’s a scumbag! Because he lied! Forget about the part that he didn’t take the vaccine, he lied to everybody,” Stern said, via Mediaite. “He put people in danger. People have families. He’s a f—head and the NFL should be ashamed of themselves.”

The longtime shock jock then shifted his attention to Rodgers’ recent toe ailment, asking if the three-time NFL MVP had consulted with Joe Rogan about his injury like he did his battle with COVID.

“Now I hear he has a toe injury. When he had the toe injury – did he go to the doctor or did he go to Joe Rogan? Who fixed his toe?” Stern asked. “I bet you he went to a doctor, so he goes to doctors for everything else, but on the vaccine he’s listening to Joe Rogan.”

Rodgers said following Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings that his toe is “very, very painful” and “a little worse than turf toe.”

As for being unvaccinated, Rodgers has said he is allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer and his application to have a homeopathic treatment qualify as being vaccinated was turned down by the NFL.

In the summer, when Rodgers was asked if he was vaccinated, he replied that he was “immunized,” which is why Stern and others have criticized the QB.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.