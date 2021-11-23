Howard Stern Reacts To The Latest Aaron Rodgers News

Legendary radio host Howard Stern has once again taken aim at Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on his show.

Two weeks ago, Stern said he’d kick Rodgers out of the NFL for not being forthcoming about his COVID-19 vaccination status. During his SiriusXM radio show on Monday, Stern lit into Rodgers again.

“This f–king Aaron Rodgers he’s a scumbag! Because he lied! Forget about the part that he didn’t take the vaccine, he lied to everybody,” Stern said, via Mediaite. “He put people in danger. People have families. He’s a f—head and the NFL should be ashamed of themselves.”

The longtime shock jock then shifted his attention to Rodgers’ recent toe ailment, asking if the three-time NFL MVP had consulted with Joe Rogan about his injury like he did his battle with COVID.

“Now I hear he has a toe injury. When he had the toe injury – did he go to the doctor or did he go to Joe Rogan? Who fixed his toe?” Stern asked. “I bet you he went to a doctor, so he goes to doctors for everything else, but on the vaccine he’s listening to Joe Rogan.”

Rodgers said following Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings that his toe is “very, very painful” and “a little worse than turf toe.”

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers told reporters that his toe injury is "a little worse" than having turf toe. Says it's "very, very painful" and it got even worse after someone stepped on it during the first half. He still hasn't said how or when the injury happened. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 21, 2021

As for being unvaccinated, Rodgers has said he is allergic to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer and his application to have a homeopathic treatment qualify as being vaccinated was turned down by the NFL.

In the summer, when Rodgers was asked if he was vaccinated, he replied that he was “immunized,” which is why Stern and others have criticized the QB.