Reporter’s Comment About Aaron Rodgers, MVP Vote Is Going Viral

The time has nearly come to crown the MVP of the 2021 NFL regular season. For the second straight year, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers seems to be the clear frontrunner.

However, one MVP voter doesn’t sound interested in giving his vote to Rodgers.

In a radio appearance on Tuesday, NFL insider and executive editor of Pro Football Weekly Hub Arkush explained that he won’t vote for Rodgers because of all of the quarterback’s antics off the field over the past nine months.

“I don’t think you can be the biggest jerk in the league and punish your team and your organization and your fanbase in the way he did and be the most valuable player,” Arkush said on the “Parkins and Spiegel Show” on 670 The Score in Chicago. “Has he been the most valuable on the field? Yeah, you could make that argument, but I don’t think he’s been clearly that much more valuable than Jonathan Taylor, or Cooper Kupp, or maybe even Tom Brady.”

Hub Arkush has an MVP vote and won't be voting for Aaron Rodgers. "I don't think you can be the biggest jerk in the league and punish your team and your organization and your fanbase the way he did and be the MVP" Here's the exchange and his rationale. https://t.co/BvdIpNVelx — Danny Parkins (@DannyParkins) January 4, 2022

Arkush, a Chicago Bears insider, continued by saying that he thinks Rodgers will “probably” win the award, but that he’s spoken to others who don’t want to vote for the Packers quarterback.

It’s been a tumultuous last 12 months for Rodgers, dating back to his very public holdout from Green Bay this past spring. Once the season began, the Packers quarterback became embroiled in controversy for misleading reporters about his vaccination status.

However, Rodgers was still able to lead Green Bay to a 13-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC. He did that by putting him impressive individual numbers, which included 3,977 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, four interceptions and a completion percentage of 68.6 percent.

There’s no question that what Rodgers did on the field made him one of, if not the single-most valuable player in the NFL this year. However, if enough voters share Arkush’s view, the Packers quarterback could miss out on a second straight award.