Ian Rapoport Describes The Situation With Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers’ holdout in Green Bay has been the most intriguing storyline in the NFL this offseason. It seems like there’s an update about his situation almost every hour, especially with training camp on the horizon.

The Packers would obviously like to put this matter to rest as soon as possible. While that probably won’t happen, at the latest update on this saga is somewhat encouraging.

During an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show this Wednesday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said that Rodgers’ situation with the Packers is fixable.

“No one has told me that Aaron Rodgers is definitely not coming to camp. No one has told me he’s never playing for the Packers again unless this or that happens,” Rapoport said. “He’s had opportunities to say publicly and send messages privately that he wants to get traded – I have not heard that. To me, it’s more ‘can this issue get solved before training camp,’ rather than a staredown.”

Former Packers wide receiver James Jones recently said on FS1’s The Herd that Rodgers is willing to return to camp.

“I’ve talked to Aaron,” Jones said. “I talk to him all the time. And he’s told me that it’s not about the GM. It’s not about new money. It’s not about the GM. So when I hear everybody on here say, ‘It’s about getting the GM fired’ and these things, it’s not about that. That’s why I truly believe that it’s fixable. It’s not about getting the GM fired, and he’s told me that. He’s willing to go in there and make sure they can get this thing right and get it fixable and go out there and put the best football team on the field and try to compete for a championship. And that’s why I truly believe that he will be there for training camp, this will get fixed, and I think the relationship will get much better between him and the GM.”

Time will tell if Rodgers is actually willing to return to the Packers for the 2021 season.

In the meantime, Jordan Love will run the show for Green Bay. Several reporters raved about the former first-round pick’s performance in practice on Wednesday.