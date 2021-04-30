Ian Rapoport Shares ‘Update’ On Aaron Rodgers Rumors

Aaron Rodgers’ fractured relationship with the Green Bay Packers has been the topic of conversation this Thursday despite the fact that the 2021 NFL Draft is already underway.

Earlier today, ESPN insider Adam Schefter announced that Rodgers no longer wants to play for the Packers. A flurry of trade rumors surfaced shortly after that report was made public.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk already listed three landing spots for Rodgers in the event that he’s traded: Denver, Las Vegas and San Francisco. That being said, a trade may not materialize as soon as people think.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said that Green Bay has zero plans to trade Rodgers at this time.

“Green Bay hasn’t engaged at all despite a few teams calling about trading for Aaron Rodgers,” Rapoport said. “The Packers have no plans to trade him. So, nothing has changed.”

A blockbuster trade involving Rodgers would completely shake up the NFL. We’re talking about a quarterback who completed 70.7 percent of his passes last season for 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Rodgers, 37, probably doesn’t have too many great years left in him. However, he would immediately turn the Broncos or Raiders into a playoff contender if he gets traded.

Do you think Rodgers will get traded this offseason?