Ian Rapoport: It’s Not About The Money For Aaron Rodgers

Earlier this week, reports indicated that Aaron Rodgers wanted the Green Bay Packers to modify his contract to make him the highest paid player in the NFL “by a wide margin.”

Soon after those reports surfaced, Rodgers dismissed that claim.

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport provided supporting reports that Rodgers isn’t in it for the money.

“Aaron Rodgers could have taken the money last year and he took no new dollars. I do not believe that it is about the money for him,” Rapoport said. “He’s going to get more money, but I don’t think it’s about the money.”

If he decides to stay with the team this coming season, Rodgers is currently set to earn $26.47 million in base salary and $46.67 million against the cap through the Packers’ 2022 campaign. This coming season marks the fourth and final season of his four-year, $134 million contract he signed with Green Bay.

Rodgers is coming off his second straight league MVP season with the Packers. While this certainly could afford him some extra compensation, it appears that’s not his only concern heading into the 2022 season.

Rodgers is expected to make a decision on his NFL future sometime in the next couple weeks.