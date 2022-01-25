Ian Rapoport Shares Encouraging News For Packers Fans

The Green Bay Packers are over the projected salary cap for 2022, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport doesn’t think that means they have to gut their roster.

The team wants Aaron Rodgers back, and Rodgers has already made it clear he does not want to return to a rebuild. Therefore, it would behoove the Packers to keep as much of their core intact as possible.

On “The Pat McAfee Show” today, Rapoport said doing that is not an impossible task for Green Bay.

“I think they can run it back,” he said. “I know they’re in some cap trouble, but the cap is going up somewhat significantly. You can figure it out.”

Rapoport went on to say he thinks the Packers could keep star wide receiver Davante Adams, Rodgers’ top target, in the fold with a new contract or on the franchise tag. He also thinks one of the Smiths (Za’Darius or Preston) could be back, as well as Rodgers favorite Randall Cobb on a restructured contract.

“There’s plenty of things they can do. They’re in a really good spot,” Rapoport said.

.@RapSheet suggests the Packers are in a good spot. Mentions he believes Adams will be back on tag or a new deal, one of the Smith Brothers will be back (presumably on a reworked deal) and Cobb will probably not be back. pic.twitter.com/C1SFTCUcV2 — Peter Bukowski (@Peter_Bukowski) January 25, 2022

Rodgers has not said if he will be back yet, but he shared on Tuesday that he doesn’t anticipate dragging his decision out for too long. He wants to make his plans known before the team would have to franchise tag Adams next month and before free agency starts in March.

“To stretch it out past free agency would be disrespectful to the organization … and that 100% will not happen,” Rodgers said.

Green Bay finished the 2021 season with an overall record of 13-4, earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC. However, they lost their playoff opener, falling 13-10 to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.