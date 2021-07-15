Ian Rapoport Shares His ‘Strong Feeling’ For Aaron Rodgers

NFL insider Ian Rapoport joined Pat McAfee during his show on Thursday to discuss what he’s hearing about the Aaron Rodgers–Packers saga.

Green Bay’s training camp commences just 13 days from now on July 28. Will Rodgers be in attendance? Rapoport doesn’t think so. But that won’t be the ultimate indication surrounding Rodgers’ future. Rapoport still believes the 2020-21 NFL MVP will play for the Packers this upcoming season.

“I don’t know if he’ll be there the day it starts,” Rapoport said regarding the Packers’ training camp. “I do have a strong feeling that he’ll be playing for them. It has to get fixed. They have made no moves whatsoever to trade him, nor should they. If I had Aaron Rodgers, I would never, ever trade him. There’s definitely some middle ground that the team and Rodgers can find.”

From the sound of it, Packers fans shouldn’t fret if Rodgers doesn’t show up to training camp. Rapoport still believes the veteran quarterback will suit up in the green and yellow by the time the 2021 season rolls around.

"I don't know if he'll be there the day it starts. I do have a strong feeling that he'll be playing for them"@RapSheet on Aaron Rodgers & training camp with the #Packers #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/Quq2DiyJmI — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 15, 2021

Interestingly enough, ESPN’s Adam Schefter also shared an Aaron Rodgers prediction on Thursday.

He said he still believes Rodgers doesn’t want to play in Green Bay, but the Packers have a few options. One of their options could be altering Rodgers’ contract to ensure he plays just one more season for the NFC North contender.

“There has to be, I think to get Aaron Rodgers in there, some sort of stipulation that makes it clear that the Packers will trade him after the season,” Schefter said on Thursday during ESPN’s Get Up.

Whether he likes it or not, it’s starting to look like Aaron Rodgers will play for the Packers later this fall. Both Rapoport and Schefter seem to think so, at least.