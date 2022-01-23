Illinois Governor’s Tweet About Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker threw some shade at Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday afternoon.

While reminding Illinois residents about the safety of vaccines in the winter, he made sure to say that Rodgers/the Packers offense isn’t effective during the season.

“Unlike the Packers offense, we know vaccines are still effective in the winter,” Pritzker tweeted.

Unlike the Packers offense, we know vaccines are still effective in the winter. Please get your free vaccine and booster: https://t.co/pHGNXftFP3 — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) January 23, 2022

Spoken like a true Bears fan.

Rodgers lost his 10th overall playoff game on Saturday night to the 49ers, which dropped his playoff record to 11-10.

The Packers have still not returned to the Super Bowl since they won it 11 years ago. This looked to be one of the best shots they’ve had in quite some time, but their offense was stifled and only scored 10 points.

Rodgers threw for 225 yards but had no touchdown passes.

Right now, it’s unknown if Rodgers will be back next season with Green Bay as he’s mulling over his options.

As for Pritzker’s Bears, they are undergoing a major retool as both Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy were fired after this season.