Injury Update For Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams

Week 2 of the NFL season saw some of the game’s best players suffer significant, season-ending injuries.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley, 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa and Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton all suffered torn ACLs. Unfortunately all three will be lost for the season.

Beyond that, many other players suffered less severe injuries. Among that list was Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams.

The Packers star wide receiver suffered a hamstring injury during the team’s game against the Detroit Lions. Adams left the game after racking up just three receptions for 36 yards.

Although the injury isn’t considered serious, Green Bay could be without its top wide receiver this weekend. NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero said Adams’ status for Sunday’s game is still “to be determined.”

#Packers WR Davante Adams’ hamstring strain is considered minor, source said, but his status is TBD for this week’s game against the #Saints. Coach Matt LaFleur said Adams wanted to return to Sunday's game. Long season and need him healthy. One to monitor. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 22, 2020

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Adams wanted to return to the game against the Lions. However, the team decided to take a safe approach with the game in hand.

Green Bay is off to a hot start to the 2020 season thus far. The Packers opened with a 43-34 win over the Minnesota Vikings before taking down the Lions by a final score of 42-21.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers’ offense have gotten off to fast starts, but losing Adams for a week could hurt.

Green Bay faces off against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night at 8:20 p.m. ET.