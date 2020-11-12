Jaguars Rookie Quarterback Reacts To Facing Aaron Rodgers

In his first start of his NFL career, Jake Luton found himself in a shootout with Deshaun Watson. Next up for the rookie quarterback is a showdown with one of the greatest quarterbacks in league history, Aaron Rodgers.

There was some talk about Rodgers’ production potentially falling off a cliff before the start of the season. Clearly any chatter about his demise was premature, as he’s thrown for 2,253 yards, 24 touchdowns and two interceptions thus far.

While the Jaguars will be significant underdogs this Sunday against the Packers, it sounds like Luton is excited for the opportunity to go head-to-head with Rodgers.

Luton had nothing but praise for Rodgers when discussing this weekend’s matchup during his press conference on Wednesday.

”It’s pretty surreal, a guy that I have a lot of respect for,” Luton told John Reid of the Florida Times-Union. ”I was a big fan of him growing up. There are a lot of things he does that no one else can really do. He’s a wizard with a football. It’s really exciting to get out there and get to play ball against him.”

It’s pretty fitting that Luton called Rodgers a “wizard with the football.” We see him do plenty of things with the football that other players can only dream of doing.

Luton is obviously not on Rodgers’ level, but he showed some magic last weekend when he had an incredible rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter against the Texans. He showed the NFL world that he has a nasty spin move in his back pocket.

Jacksonville will need all the magic it can get from Luton this Sunday if it wants to stun Green Bay.

Kickoff for the Jaguars-Packers game is at 1 p.m. ET from Lambeau Field.