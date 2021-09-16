Ex-Packers Running Back Has Blunt Admission On His Return

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams will be extremely motivated heading into Week 2. On Monday night, he’ll have the opportunity to show his former team, the Green Bay Packers, what they’re missing.

Williams was selected by the Packers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. During his four-year stint with Green Bay, he had 1,985 rushing yards, 961 receiving yards and 18 total touchdowns.

After the 2020 season was over, Green Bay decided to let Williams walk out the door in free agency. He stayed in the NFC North, though, signing a two-year deal with Detroit.

On Thursday, Williams was asked by reporters about his return to Lambeau Field. It’s very evident that he wants to have a big performance against the Packers.

“Like that ex-gf I gotta go,” Williams said. “I’m glad that I got a rebound and it was the Lions, they picked me up. Now they’re feeding me good, taking me to dinner. Another man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”

#Lions RB Jamaal Williams likens GB return with Detroit to re-finding love: “Like that ex-gf I gotta go. I’m glad that I got a rebound and it was the Lions, they picked me up. Now they’re feeding me good, taking me to dinner. Another man’s trash is another man’s treasure." — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) September 16, 2021

Williams had a really nice debut with the Lions, rushing for 54 yards and a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers. He also had eight catches for 56 receiving yards.

If the Lions want to pull off the upset against the Packers on Monday night, they’ll need Williams to make plays on the ground and through the air.

Kickoff for the Lions-Packers game this Monday is at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.