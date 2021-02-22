Jamaal Williams will soon become a free agent. If his free-agency decision was completely up to him, he’d return to Green Bay.

Williams is just one of two Packers running backs hitting the free-agent market this off-season. He’ll be joined by Aaron Jones. Right now, it appears unlikely both re-sign with the Packers. Green Bay invested in its future at running back by selecting AJ Dillon in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

It’s unclear if the Packers will make a strong run at re-signing Williams this off-season. He’ll garner plenty of interest around the league, and may receive better offers than what Green Bay is willing to give.

Williams would still love to return to Green Bay. In fact, he wants to be a Packer for the rest of his life. But free agency typically doesn’t unfold exactly how most players would like it to.

“I’m thinking about free agency, but I’d really love to just be a Packer all my life if I could,” Williams said on NFL Network, via Pro Football Talk. “They gave me my first shot. I love Green Bay. It’s just a great place to be. But you know, things happen. If things don’t happen, then I’m just ready to take my shot into the free agency and show my skills to any team that’s willing to take that chance on me. I’m just ready to go, man. I’m just ready to play, have fun, be myself, just bring my spark to any team willing to give me that shot.”

The reality is that the Packers will most likely be outbid in the Jamal Williams sweepstakes.

Williams is just 25 years old, and has displayed flashes of brilliance so far in his young career.

The former Packers back would be wise to take the best offer he can get this off-season.