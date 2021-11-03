Ja’Marr Chase Has Message For Packers Star Davante Adams

When the Green Bay Packers and Cincinnati Bengals played earlier this season, the game featured the league’s top rookie wide receiver (Ja’Marr Chase) against arguably the best wideout (Davante Adams) in the sport.

Adams’ team got the better of Chase’s in overtime, but both players were outstanding. Adams hauled in 11 receptions for 206 yards and a touchdown while Chase grabbed six passes for 159 yards and a score.

Apparently, after the game, Chase asked Adams for a jersey swap, but the first-year standout is still waiting on his merchandise. He told reporters today he still doesn’t have an Adams jersey.

Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase said he's still waiting on Packers WR Davante Adams to send him a jersey following their battle earlier this year. Chase: "I hope he sees this. Can I please have the jersey, please?" — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) November 3, 2021

Have to imagine that Chase eventually gets his No. 17 Packers jersey. Adams will likely not want to disappoint the rookie.

At this point in the season, Chase and Adams rank third and fourth in the NFL respectively in receiving yards. Adams is third in the league in receptions with 52, while Chase’s seven touchdowns are tied for fourth-best.