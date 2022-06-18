Former Packers WR Compares Second-Year Quarterback To Aaron Rodgers

ASHWAUBENON, WI - JULY 31: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) talks with NFL Network host James Jones during 2021 Training Camp at Ray Nitschke Field on July 31, 2021 in Ashwaubenon, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers are hard to find. That being said, former Packers wide receiver James Jones believes the 49ers have the next great signal-caller.

As a rookie, Lance had 603 passing yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions

During a recent edition of NFL Network's Total Access, Jones raved about Trey Lance's potential as the starting quarterback of the 49ers.

"I believe we're looking at a bonafide superstar, like Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers," Jones said. "We had a small sample size of Aaron Rodgers, but all you heard out of the locker room and the people around Aaron was, 'Just wait. You wait and see.' That was the same thing for Patrick Mahomes, and that's the same thing we're hearing about Trey Lance."

Earlier this week, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan expressed a lot of confidence in Lance.

“I think the biggest thing on Trey that everyone’s got to realize is he is younger. Trey’s got more horsepower inside of him than I think he even knows of, just from the whole talent, but also what he’s made of, how intelligent he is," Shanahan said. "I think he’s going to be able to overcome adversity. I do believe he’s going to be able to handle this pressure. It’s going to be hard, but that’s what the position is. There’s only so many people in this world that have the talent to be put in that spot, and there might be 32 of them, but there’s definitely not 32 of them who have the talent and who have the stuff inside that allows you to handle that position through the ups and downs and everything. I don’t care how good you are, people are going to come after you.”

49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk also complimented Lance, calling him a "special" quarterback.

Only time will tell if Lance can live up to the hype in San Francisco.