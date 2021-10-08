The Green Bay Packers added some much-needed firepower to their defense on Thursday, signing former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith.

It didn’t very long for Smith to join his new teammates on the field, as he was spotted at practice this Friday. In fact, he was seen going through a few individual drills.

Smith, who wore No. 54 for the majority of his career with the Cowboys, will wear No. 9 for the Packers. That decision was announced on Thursday night, but now fans can finally get a look at him in the team’s uniform.

Jaylon Smith, Green Bay Packer pic.twitter.com/R0hCyvixJA — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 8, 2021

Even though Smith is already practicing with the Packers, the odds of him suiting up this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals are slim. Speaking to the media on Thursday, head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters “He’s going to be behind quite a bit given that we’re in Week 5, and it’s a totally different system.”

However, LaFleur did express confidence in Smith making a positive impact for the Packers at some point this season – both on and off the field.

“He’s got a great presence, number one. And he’s got an infectious personality,” LaFleur said. “He’s a guy on the team everybody gravitated too, and a great leader.”

Smith should provide a boost to a linebacker corps in Green Bay that is currently being led by De’Vondre Campbell and Krys Barnes.