Jeopardy! Fans React To Aaron Rodgers’ First Show

Aaron Rodgers didn’t disappoint his fans during his first appearance as the guest host for Jeopardy! on Monday night. In fact, he might just be the best guest host thus far.

Jeopardy! knew it’d be nearly impossible to replicate Alex Trebek’s charisma and knowledge. However, the show has done an excellent job bringing on different guests to honor Trebek’s legacy.

We’ve already seen Ken Jennings, Katie Couric and Dr. Oz step in as the host of Jeopardy! this year. While all three did a fine job in that role, none of them have generated as much buzz as Rodgers.

Over the past few hours, Jeopardy! fans have been raving about Rodgers’ debut as the game show’s host.

Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

I liked Aaron Rodgers on Jeopardy. Dare say my favorite guest host so far. — Geoffrey Rogow (@GRogow) April 6, 2021

Aaron Rodgers goin from best arm in NFL history to Jeopardy host is a cool life. — Lord ⚔️ (@HumbledLord) April 6, 2021

I didn’t know I needed Aaron Rodgers as Jeopardy host until now — max homa (@maxhoma23) April 5, 2021

A: the best guest host of Jeopardy so far.

Q: who is Aaron Rodgers ? pic.twitter.com/3U9jrnR2i1 — Robby (@robowski5951) April 6, 2021

This week, Rodgers addressed the idea of being the full-time host of Jeopardy! while still playing in the NFL.

“I don’t think I’d need to give up football to do it. They film 46 days a year. I worked 187 this year in Green Bay. That gives me, eh 178 days to do Jeopardy!” Rodgers told The Ringer. “So I feel like I could fit 46 into that 178 and make it work. It would be a dream job for sure, and I’m not shy at all about saying I want the job. That’s how I went into it. I want an opportunity to be in the mix.”

Rodgers will be the guest host of Jeopardy! for the next two weeks, so this probably won’t be the last time we discuss this topic.