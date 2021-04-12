Jeopardy! Producer Has Telling Comment On Aaron Rodgers

If Aaron Rodgers’ football career doesn’t work out (kidding), he may actually have a future in the game-show hosting world.

Rodgers has filled in as the guest host of Jeopardy! this past week. His current run as host will continue through the end of this week. So far, fans of both the Green Bay Packers and the popular game show have been nothing but impressed with the NFL quarterback.

Even Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards said he believes Rodgers “second career” could be better than his current football career. He’s that impressed with the guest host.

“What I find fascinating about Aaron is his second career could be better than his first,” Richards told NBC Sports.

Well, interestingly enough, if Jeopardy! wants Rodgers as its new permanent host, Rodgers would take it. He’s a die-hard fan of the show and is more than equipped to excel in the role.

“Hell yeah, I would,” Rodgers told USA TODAY regarding whether or not he’d accept the gig if offered. “Look, it’s my second-brain job. I love the show and have a deep, deep affection for it. Not only is it a nostalgic connection to my childhood, but it’s a really special show to me and I had a great time with everybody that works there.”

The veteran quarterback took home the NFL’s MVP award last season. He’s still playing at the top of his game.