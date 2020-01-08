Jerry Jones Reveals What Jason Garrett Said About Mike McCarthy

Before Jerry Jones hired Mike McCarthy to replace Jason Garrett earlier this week, he apparently was upfront with Garrett about his plan.

During McCarthy’s introductory press conference today, Jones revealed that he told Garrett he intended to speak with the former longtime Green Bay Packers head coach. Presumably this happened after Jones finally informed Garrett he was letting him go after nearly a full decade running the show in Dallas.

Garrett’s response was as classy as it gets.

Jerry Jones told Jason Garrett he was going to meet with Mike McCarthy. Jason Garrett's response:

"You're not gonna meet anyone more special than Mike." #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/vtGb6lnsl4 — The Ringer (@ringer) January 8, 2020

So. not only did Garrett handle his breakup with class, he also gave a glowing endorsement to his ex about their new potential partner. That’s something.

Seriously though, Garrett seems like a true pro and a good man overall. We can’t say Dallas was wrong to move on from him but we can see why Jones and others would have been impressed with him all these years.

As for McCarthy, he’ll now have the chance to see if he can get more out of the Dallas roster than Garrett could.

In nine-plus seasons with the Cowboys, Garrett won only two playoff games.