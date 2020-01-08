The Spun

Jerry Jones Reveals What Jason Garrett Said About Mike McCarthy

Mike McCarthy shakes Jason Garrett's hand in Green Bay.GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 11: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys congratulates head coach Mike McCarthy of the Green Bay Packers after the 2015 NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 11, 2015 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Cowboys 26-21. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images)

Before Jerry Jones hired Mike McCarthy to replace Jason Garrett earlier this week, he apparently was upfront with Garrett about his plan.

During McCarthy’s introductory press conference today, Jones revealed that he told Garrett he intended to speak with the former longtime Green Bay Packers head coach. Presumably this happened after Jones finally informed Garrett he was letting him go after nearly a full decade running the show in Dallas.

Garrett’s response was as classy as it gets.

So. not only did Garrett handle his breakup with class, he also gave a glowing endorsement to his ex about their new potential partner. That’s something.

Seriously though, Garrett seems like a true pro and a good man overall. We can’t say Dallas was wrong to move on from him but we can see why Jones and others would have been impressed with him all these years.

As for McCarthy, he’ll now have the chance to see if he can get more out of the Dallas roster than Garrett could.

In nine-plus seasons with the Cowboys, Garrett won only two playoff games.


