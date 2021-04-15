Jim McMahon Has Telling Admission On His NFL Career

Over the course of his NFL career, Jim McMahon played in a game for six different organizations. The journeymen quarterback won two Supers Bowls, made a Pro Bowl and retired as one of the most respected to ever play professional football.

But the way one NFL team conducted business stuck out to McMahon in particular: the Green Bay Packers.

In a recent interview with 1252 Sports, McMahon said that the Packers were the best organization that he played for over the course of his 15-year career. Interestingly enough, the former quarterback didn’t arrive in Green Bay until his final two seasons in the NFL, but the NFC North club still obviously impressed him.

McMahon played a back-up role for the Packers during the 1995 and 1996 seasons and was on the roster with the team that won Super Bowl XXXI. He played in six games for Green Bay and threw just five total passes.

However, that wasn’t the only interesting thing McMahon said in the recent interview. The two-time Super Bowl champ also made an interesting remark about the Bears, saying that “Chicago is where quarterbacks go to die.”

The comment is especially shocking given that McMahon was drafted by the Bears in 1982 and won Super Bowl XX with the club during the 1985 season. However, like many of the Chicago faithful, he hasn’t been impressed with the organization’s recent moves.

McMahon pointed specifically to the Mitch Trubisky draft pick as one of the Bears recent blunders.

Here's the link to the video: https://t.co/csBaWJHAgo — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) April 15, 2021

Chicago was at the center of the free agency rush for quarterbacks after the organization chose to let Trubisky walk in free agency this offseason. The Bears ended up signing Andy Dalton to a one-year deal, sparking mixed reactions from its loyal fanbase.

It’ll be interesting to see what McMahon thinks of the Bears recent move once the 2021 season gets underway.

[Daniel Greenberg]