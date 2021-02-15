Peter King Named 6 Potential Destinations For J.J. Watt

J.J. Watt is a free agent – imagine hearing those words just a year ago. The veteran defensive lineman has a big off-season ahead of him.

The Texans released Watt last week in one of the most stunning decisions in the NFL over the past few years. Watt wanted out, and the organization respected his desire.

So where will the veteran star wind up? Sportswriter Peter King has six teams in mind: Buffalo, Cleveland, Green Bay, Indianapolis, Kansas City and Tennessee.

It’s clear Watt wants to join a contender, so each of the teams King mentioned make sense.

“If I had to guess the teams that would be most interested, I’d say Buffalo, Cleveland, Kansas City, Tennessee, Indianapolis and Green Bay,” King wrote, via Yahoo! Sports. “This move would not really be in Packer tradition, though they did sign Charles Woodson at 30 and he had seven good years there. We’ll see.”

Green Bay is probably the most intriguing team here. The Packers need help along the defensive line, and J.J. Watt would give their defense the edge it needs.

Interestingly enough, the Packers’ front office just shuffled around a contract to create more cap space. Some believe the organization did so to try and land Watt.

Tennessee also makes plenty of sense. The Titans haven’t hesitated to offer massive pay-days to defensive lineman. Watt could be next.

Where will Watt end up for the 2021 season? Stay tuned as the veteran defensive lineman sorts through his options.