There Are Reportedly 3 Favorites For Free Agent J.J. Watt

J.J. Watt has yet to make a decision on his next team, but some favorites are reportedly starting to emerge for the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

According to longtime NFL insider John Clayton, three franchises are currently seen as the frontrunners for Watt.

Watt, 31, was released by the Houston Texans earlier this year. The former Wisconsin Badgers star had played for Houston since 2011, when he was drafted in the first round at No. 11 overall.

According to Clayton, the favorites for Watt are the Tennessee Titans, the Green Bay Packers and the Buffalo Bills.

.@JohnClaytonNFL says JJ Watt won't be coming to Pittsburgh. Tennessee, Green Bay, and Buffalo are the 3 teams. Raiders as a dark horse. — Andrew Fillipponi (@ThePoniExpress) February 24, 2021

Clayton later clarified what he meant about Watt.

“People are misinterpreting what I said on radio today. I said Tennessee, Green Bay and Buffalo were the leading teams for J.J. Watt but not the final three. Watt hasn’t narrowed his list. The Cleveland Browns are still in. So are the Raiders. He has a dozen teams after him,” he reports.

According to ESPN, Watt already has some significant offers on the free agency market.

Multiple sources told Russini that the most lucrative offer Watt currently has on the table is believed to be worth between $15 million and $16 million.

Watt will likely be taking his time with his decision, but it appears he has several options on the table.