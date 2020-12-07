Another game, another embarrassing tackle attempt by Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott.

The Packers punter got embarrassed on a punt return play earlier this season, when Jacksonville Jaguars return man Keelan Cole Sr. juked Scott out of his shoes.

It was pretty bad.

Sunday night’s attempt might have been worse, though. The Packers punter had an embarrassing tackle attempt on punt return by Jalen Reagor.

Here’s a side-by-side of both attempts:

“JK Scott with the two worst tackle attempts in the history of football this year,” Zach Kruse tweeted, before adding: “If you’ve ever wondered what a gangly-looking 16-year-old would look like trying to make a tackle in an NFL game, JK Scott has provided a pair of examples for you this year.”

That’s a little harsh, but the tackle attempts were not good.

“JK Scott is a genuinely nice dude…but I shouldn’t be able to tell that from his tackling,” Baillie Burmaster joked on social media.

That’s pretty well said.

Green Bay got the win, though, defeating Philadelphia, 30-16, on Sunday evening. The Packers improved to 9-3 on the season with the win, while the Eagles dropped to 3-8-1.