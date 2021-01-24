Joe Buck Reveals What Criticism Bothers Him The Most

Joe Buck is set to call another big game today.

The longtime sports broadcaster will be the lead announcer for FOX’s broadcast of the NFC Championship Game. Buck and Troy Aikman will be on the call for the contest between the Green Bay Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It should be a fun afternoon.

Buck, 51, is arguably the best play-by-play man in the game. However, he takes his fair share of criticism, too.

The longtime FOX broadcaster revealed what criticism bothers him the most in an interview with the New York Post.

“Specifically, that I don’t like the Yankees, which kills me because I’ve known Joe Torre since I was 2, and obviously it’s good for our network when New York’s in anything, but … just the whole idea that you’re always rooting against every team because I’m not there representing either one of the two teams that are playing that day, so you got to get excited for both, and both fan bases think you’re rooting against them when you’re loud for the other team which they don’t hear all year from their hometown announcers. That drives me crazy. I don’t care who wins, I just want to see a great game or a long series in the case of baseball,” Buck told The Post.

So, there you have it, Yankees fans.

The NFC Championship Game is set to air at 3:05 p.m. E.T. on Sunday afternoon. It will be televised by FOX.