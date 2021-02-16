Joe Buck Names His 3 Favorite NFL Quarterbacks To Interview

Joe Buck has been around plenty of NFL players over the course of his broadcasting career at FOX. While he has spoken to countless superstars, there are some that are just better at interviewing than others.

During an appearance on ‘The Colin Cowherd Podcast,‘ Buck was asked by Cowherd who were the most honest quarterbacks he interviewed. Buck revealed that three signal-callers separated themselves from the pack.

“Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers, and it’s become Tom Brady,” I’ve been in a room with Tom Brady maybe three times, four times. We just haven’t had him a lot, but he is just really honest. They’re the three best that I think I’ve ever talked to and I feel like they treat it like therapy.

“They know what they say in there is not going to come back and bite them because we’re smart enough to know what they want said and what they don’t. And what they don’t what said they’re saying it for a reason, but you can also file that away and say this is why this happened.”

It’s not surprising to see which quarterbacks cracked Buck’s top three.

Over the years, Rodgers has proven to be brutally honest during interviews. Brady, meanwhile, showed this past season that he really knows how to let loose when the time is right.

What was the most fascinating about Buck’s conversation with Cowherd was the tidbit about quarterbacks shedding light on certain topics that no one else really knows about outside of the broadcasting crew.

Maybe, just maybe Buck will share some untold stories at a later point in his career.