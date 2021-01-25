Joe Thomas Thinks He Knows What Aaron Rodgers Was Doing Last Night

Aaron Rodgers made it seem like he might have played his final game as a member of the Packers on Sunday night.

Green Bay lost to Tampa Bay, 31-26, in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday evening. Following the contest, Rodgers hinted at a possible exit from the Packers.

“[The Packers have] a lot of guys’ futures that are uncertain — myself included,” Rodgers said. “That’s what’s sad about it, most, getting this far. Obviously, it’s going to be an end at some point, whether we make it past this one or not, but just the uncertainty’s tough and finality of it all.”

Former Browns star Joe Thomas thinks Rodgers had a motive for saying that, though.

The former All-Pro offensive lineman thinks Rodgers was just taking a slight jab at the team’s front office. Green Bay drafted quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Thomas believes Rodgers wanted to remind everyone that the Packers might not value him as much as they should.

“Aaron Rodgers knows Packers aren’t stupid enough to move on from the best player in the NFL; who’s shown no signs of decline, and is under contract… this is him just taking a little shot at the GM who drafted a QB in 1st rd last year…” he tweeted, “because he knows that Packer fans AND the NFL will jump quickly on these comments and remind everyone of the stupidity of moving up and drafting a QB when you have Rodgers and could have picked a different player that may have allowed you to win this game and then the SB.”

That’s probably a fair assumption.

However, it’s also possible that Rodgers is fed up with the way he’s been treated in Green Bay and will ask for a trade. That’s probably far less likely, but it wouldn’t be shocking to see Rodgers hit the trade market this offseason.