Matt LaFleur Reacts To What He’s Seen From Jordan Love

For the Green Bay Packers, the focus of the offseason has been the ugly Aaron Rodgers situation, and whether the reigning MVP will be on the team this fall. In the event that he is actually traded, holds out, or retires, the job falls to 2020 first round pick Jordan Love, whose selection was a major bone of contention for Rodgers over a year ago.

Even after trading up in the first round to make the surprise pick, Love was treated as a developmental prospect last year. He did not appear in a game for Green Bay, and served as the third-string QB, behind Rodgers and Tim Boyle.

With Boyle moving on to Detroit, Love is in line to backup Rodgers this fall, though the team has also signed veteran Blake Bortles this offseason. His development could soon be centerstage for Green Bay. According to head coach Matt LaFleur, the team has seen good things from Love so far during OTAs.

LaFleur said that it is apparent how much the former Utah State star worked during the offseason. He also said the ball is “jumping out” of Love’s hand. The comments come after Rodgers’ appearance on Kenny Mayne’s final SportsCenter, which LaFleur did not want to get in to.

#Packers Matt LaFleur right now, says he wants to talk about players in attendance. On QB Jordan Love says you can tell he definitely put in the work this offseason. The ball is “jumping out” of his hands. Excited about some of the progress they’ve seen, but a long way to go. — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) May 25, 2021

Aaron Rodgers is not the only notable absence from OTAs. Davante Adams, the team’s superstar receiver, is absent, as are Allen Lazard, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Devin Funchess, and Equanimeous St. Brown, the team’s top receivers outside of rookie Amari Rodgers.

LaFleur isn’t super worried about their statuses, or the impact on Jordan Love’s development.

Matt LaFleur says #Packers top receivers (Davante Adams, MVS, Allen Lazard, Devin Funchess, EQ St. Brown) missing OTAs was not a coordinated effort, as far as he knows. He spoke with each individually, he said. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) May 25, 2021

Asked LaFleur if top WRs absence limits Jordan Love's development: "We're less concerned about maybe putting the perfect person in position, like we would in a game plan situation. It's more about being concerned we're putting Jordan in positions so he can continue to progress." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) May 25, 2021

A hectic offseason in Green Bay rolls on, with the team facing more uncertainty than it has at any point since Brett Favre was traded to the New York Jets, and a young Aaron Rodgers was set to take over for the legend.

