Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Has Telling Comment About Jordan Love

The more we’re starting to hear about second-year Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love, the less we’re hearing about Aaron Rodgers. Better yet, Matt LaFleur was impressed with what he saw from the former Utah State star this week in practice.

In Rodgers’ absence, Love took first-team reps for the Packers in minicamp this week. He reportedly had one bad, one so-so, and one great practice, which is perhaps even more impressive considering LaFleur threw the entire playbook at him.

“No, we installed our offense and kind of threw everything at him,” LaFleur said on Thursday, responding to a question surrounding how much of the offense Love ran through during the Packers’ camp, via ESPN.com.

LaFleur is well aware he doesn’t have much time to get Love up to speed. Assuming Rodgers doesn’t play this upcoming season, the second-year player will become the Packers’ new starting quarterback.

In other words, Green Bay can’t afford to ease Love into the process. It’s go-time.

“He’s a guy who hasn’t had the experience as some others,” LaFleur continued. “We’ve got to get him multiple looks at many different plays and really find out what he does best and what our team does because every year things change in the National Football League. “Just trying to get a feel for how much he can really handle, and I think he’s done a great job of being intentional about his work, how he goes out to practice every day, and I think it’s paying off for him. I think he’s made some progress.”

Jordan Love’s biggest area of improvement to focus on is consistency (which just might be one of the most underrated traits of NFL quarterbacks).

Love can’t afford to have one bad, one so-so and one great game this upcoming season.

[ESPN]